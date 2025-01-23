Champions League results for Bayern, Madrid, Paris and Man City on Matchday 7

HQ

Champions League is close to end its League Phase, and during Matchday 7 many fans had eyes set in one particular match: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City.

Both teams were bordering disqualificatio, out of the top 24, and the game at the Parc des Princes couldn't be more thrilling, with PSG coming back from two goals from Grealish and Haaland. Dembélé, Barco,a Neves and Gonçalo Ramos, four goals in 25 minutes, sentenced Manchester City, who is currently out of the top 25 and has the obligation to win next wednesday.

Another surprise of the night was the 3-0 defeat of Bayern Munich by Feyenoord. The Bavarian team is struggling surprisingly on Premier League and has lost 3 out of 7 League Phase this year. However, they are still mathematically confirmed for at least the knockout phase, as it's the case with Real Madrid, who improved their goal average by hammering 5-1 RB Salzburg with goals by Rodrygo, Mbappé and Vinícius.

Meanwhile, Arsenal, with a 3-1 victory over GNK Dinamo, claimed the third spot of the table, although not enough to guarante pass for the round of 16: the only teams that are confirmed to avoid the knock-out playoff are Barcelona and Liverpool.

Champions League results for Wednesday January 22



Shakhtar Donetsk 2-0 Brest



Leipzig 2-1 Sporting CP



Milan 1-0 Girona



Sparta Praha 0-1 Inter



Arsenal 3-0 GNK Dinamo



Celtic 1-0 Young Boys



Feyenoord 3-0 Bayern München



Paris Saint-Germain 4-2 Manchester City



Real Madrid 5-1 Salzburg



Next week, in order to avoid disadvantages with teams knowing where they stand, all Champions League games will be played at the same time: Wednesday January 29 at 21:00 CET.