Champions League results and table at the end of 2025: first teams eliminated and qualified
Some teams are already mathematically qualified with two matches remaining.
UEFA Champions League has concluded for the year, with matchday 6 out of 8 of the league phase, and we already have the first clubs confirmed qualified and eliminated. The best four (Arsenal, Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester City and Atalanta) will know for sure that they will finish in the top 24 to reach the play-off stages.
Instead, the last two two, Kairat Almaty and Villarreal, cannot reach the top 24 no matter what happens in the last two matches in January...
These are the results of this week's Champions League games:
Tuesday 9 December 2025
- Kairat Almaty 0-1 Olympiacos
- Bayern München 3-1 Sporting CP
- Monaco 1-0 Galatasaray
- Atalanta 2-1 Chelsea
- Barcelona 2-1 Frankfurt
- Inter 0-1 Liverpool
- PSV Eindhoven 2-3 Atlético de Madrid
- Union Saint-Gilloise 2-3 Marseille
- Tottenham 3-0 Slavia Praha
Wednesday 10 December 2025
- Qarabağ 2-4 Ajax
- Villarreal 2-3 Copenhagen
- Athletic Club 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain
- Leverkusen 2-2 Newcastle United
- Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bodø/Glimt
- Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal
- Juventus 2-0 Pafos
- Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City
- Benfica 2-0 Napoli
Champions League table after December 10, 2025
After the games on December 9 and 10, this is how the table looks like. It is believev that 16 points will be enough to qualify in the top 8, to qualify directly for round of 16, while the teams ranked 9-24 will have to play an extra round in February.
- Arsenal: 18 (+16)
- Bayern Munich: 15 (+11)
- Paris Saint‑Germain: 13 (+11)
- Manchester City: 13 (+6)
- Atalanta: 13 (+2)
- Inter Milan: 12 (+8)
- Real Madrid: 12 (+6)
- Atlético Madrid: 12 (+3)
- Liverpool: 12 (+3)
- Borussia Dortmund: 11 (+6)
- Tottenham Hotspur: 11 (+6)
- Newcastle United: 10 (+7)
- Chelsea: 10 (+5)
- Sporting CP: 10 (+4)
- FC Barcelona: 10 (+3)
- Olympique de Marseille: 9 (+3)
- Juventus: 9 (+2)
- Galatasaray: 9 (0)
- AS Monaco: 9 (−1)
- Bayer Leverkusen: 9 (−2)
- Eindhoven: 8 (+4)
- Qarabağ FK: 7 (−3)
- Napoli: 7 (−5)
- FC Copenhagen: 7 (−6)
- Benfica: 6 (−2)
- Pafos: 6 (−5)
- Union Saint-Gillois: 6 (−8)
- Athletic Club: 5 (−5)
- Olympiacos: 5 (−7)
- Eintracht Frankfurt: 4(−8)
- Club Brugge: 4 (−28)
- Bodo/Glimt: 3 (−4)
- Slavia Praha: 3 (−9)
- Ajax: 3 (−13)
- Villarreal: 1 (−9)
- Kairat: 61 (−11)
When does Champions League returns?
The competition stops for a while and will return at the end of January, with two matchdays in consecutive weeks, including a final matchday where every match will kick off at the same time.
First, there will be matches between January 20-21. Then, the final matchday will be on January 28. Are you excited for Champions League?