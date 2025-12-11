Champions League results and table at the end of 2025: first teams eliminated and qualified

HQ

UEFA Champions League has concluded for the year, with matchday 6 out of 8 of the league phase, and we already have the first clubs confirmed qualified and eliminated. The best four (Arsenal, Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester City and Atalanta) will know for sure that they will finish in the top 24 to reach the play-off stages.

Instead, the last two two, Kairat Almaty and Villarreal, cannot reach the top 24 no matter what happens in the last two matches in January...

These are the results of this week's Champions League games:

Tuesday 9 December 2025



Kairat Almaty 0-1 Olympiacos



Bayern München 3-1 Sporting CP



Monaco 1-0 Galatasaray



Atalanta 2-1 Chelsea



Barcelona 2-1 Frankfurt



Inter 0-1 Liverpool



PSV Eindhoven 2-3 Atlético de Madrid



Union Saint-Gilloise 2-3 Marseille



Tottenham 3-0 Slavia Praha



Wednesday 10 December 2025



Qarabağ 2-4 Ajax



Villarreal 2-3 Copenhagen



Athletic Club 0-0 Paris Saint-Germain



Leverkusen 2-2 Newcastle United



Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bodø/Glimt



Club Brugge 0-3 Arsenal



Juventus 2-0 Pafos



Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City



Benfica 2-0 Napoli



Champions League table after December 10, 2025

After the games on December 9 and 10, this is how the table looks like. It is believev that 16 points will be enough to qualify in the top 8, to qualify directly for round of 16, while the teams ranked 9-24 will have to play an extra round in February.



Arsenal: 18 (+16)

Bayern Munich: 15 (+11)

Paris Saint‑Germain: 13 (+11)

Manchester City: 13 (+6)

Atalanta: 13 (+2)

Inter Milan: 12 (+8)

Real Madrid: 12 (+6)

Atlético Madrid: 12 (+3)

Liverpool: 12 (+3)

Borussia Dortmund: 11 (+6)

Tottenham Hotspur: 11 (+6)

Newcastle United: 10 (+7)

Chelsea: 10 (+5)

Sporting CP: 10 (+4)

FC Barcelona: 10 (+3)

Olympique de Marseille: 9 (+3)

Juventus: 9 (+2)

Galatasaray: 9 (0)

AS Monaco: 9 (−1)

Bayer Leverkusen: 9 (−2)

Eindhoven: 8 (+4)

Qarabağ FK: 7 (−3)

Napoli: 7 (−5)

FC Copenhagen: 7 (−6)

Benfica: 6 (−2)

Pafos: 6 (−5)

Union Saint-Gillois: 6 (−8)

Athletic Club: 5 (−5)

Olympiacos: 5 (−7)

Eintracht Frankfurt: 4(−8)

Club Brugge: 4 (−28)

Bodo/Glimt: 3 (−4)

Slavia Praha: 3 (−9)

Ajax: 3 (−13)

Villarreal: 1 (−9)

Kairat: 61 (−11)



When does Champions League returns?

The competition stops for a while and will return at the end of January, with two matchdays in consecutive weeks, including a final matchday where every match will kick off at the same time.

First, there will be matches between January 20-21. Then, the final matchday will be on January 28. Are you excited for Champions League?