Champions League preview: what to expect from games Tuesday and Wednesday
The quarter-finalists of the Champions League 2025/26 will be decided this week.
It's Champions League week again, and we are only hours away to see if teams like Bodø/Glimt, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain qualify for quarter-finals, over Sporting, Manchester City and Chelsea.
The four matches on Tuesday have three clear favourites, as Bodø, Real Madrid and PSG have a three-goal lead over their rivals, who will try to come back with the only positive of playing at home the second leg. Arsenal is also favourite to win today against Bayer Leverkusen, but the scoreboard is 1-1 from last week:
Tuesday, March 17:
- Sporting vs. Bodo/Glimt (0-3): 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Chelsea vs. PSG (2-5): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (0-3): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Arsenal vs. Leverkusen (1-1): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
On Wednesday, we should see more competitive games. Bayern Munich has 99% chances of qualifying after thrashing Atalanta 6-1 last week, and few believe Tottenham can come from three goals behind against Atlético de Madrid. But Newcastle nearly beat Barcelona last week (it ended 1-1 with a last-second penalty) and Liverpool is going to have to climb one goal down if they are to beat Galatasaray...
Wednesday, March 18:
- Barcelona vs. Newcastle (1-1): 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Tottenham vs. Atleti (2-5): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Liverpool vs. Galatasaray (0-1): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Bayern vs. Atalanta (6-1): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Do you think there will be any surprises this week in Champions League? Tell us!