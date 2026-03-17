Champions League preview: what to expect from games Tuesday and Wednesday

HQ

It's Champions League week again, and we are only hours away to see if teams like Bodø/Glimt, Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain qualify for quarter-finals, over Sporting, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The four matches on Tuesday have three clear favourites, as Bodø, Real Madrid and PSG have a three-goal lead over their rivals, who will try to come back with the only positive of playing at home the second leg. Arsenal is also favourite to win today against Bayer Leverkusen, but the scoreboard is 1-1 from last week:

Tuesday, March 17:



Sporting vs. Bodo/Glimt (0-3): 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Chelsea vs. PSG (2-5): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (0-3): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Arsenal vs. Leverkusen (1-1): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



On Wednesday, we should see more competitive games. Bayern Munich has 99% chances of qualifying after thrashing Atalanta 6-1 last week, and few believe Tottenham can come from three goals behind against Atlético de Madrid. But Newcastle nearly beat Barcelona last week (it ended 1-1 with a last-second penalty) and Liverpool is going to have to climb one goal down if they are to beat Galatasaray...

Wednesday, March 18:



Barcelona vs. Newcastle (1-1): 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Tottenham vs. Atleti (2-5): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Liverpool vs. Galatasaray (0-1): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Bayern vs. Atalanta (6-1): 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Do you think there will be any surprises this week in Champions League? Tell us!