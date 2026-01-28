Champions League predictions: teams that will qualify and get eliminated according to Opta

HQ

Today, Wednesday January 28, is the final day of the Champions League - league phase, where the final table will be decided and we will know the 8 teams qualified for round of 16, the 16 going to knockout play-offs, and the ones that will be eliminated. Some already know their fate, but most places are up for grabs.

Anything can happen today, but according to Opta Analyst (via AS), doing thousands of simulations based on previous results, these are the eight teams that would qualify for round of 16, finishing in the top 8:



Arsenal

Bayern Munich

Liverpool

Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspurs

Barcelona

Manchester City

Atlético de Madrid



Behind them, teams like PSG (9th), Chelsea (11th), Juve (13th) or Inter (14th) would be forced to play the knock-out round play-offs.

According to the prediction, Athletic Club, Olympiacos and Napoli would be the last teams qualified (22-24) and then the following would be eliminated: PSV, Coppenhagen, Club Brugge, Pafos, Ajax, Union Saint-Gilloise and Benfica (Kairat, Villarreal, Slavia Prague and Eintracht Frankfurt are already confirmed eliminated).

Champions League matches take place all at the same time tonight, Wednesday January 28, at 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT. What do you think will happen in the end?