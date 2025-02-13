Champions League play-offs still open for next tuesday: Bayern wins, Italian clubs suffer

HQ

Italian clubs didn't have much luck on the first leg of the Champions League knockout play-off. Both Atalanta and Milan fell to, on paper, weaker clubs: Belgian club Brugges scored a late penalty, 2-1, and Dutch club Feyenoord defended their early goal by Igor Paixao in the 3rd minute against Milan, ending 1-0.

In the second part of the play-off, next Tuesday, Milan and Atalanta will have the benefit of playing at home, trying to fight back hoping to join Inter Milan, already in the round of 16, to lift up Italian presence on the competition.

Unlike PSG and Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday, on Wednesday, all the victories were only by one goal, meaning everything is still open. Portuguese side Benfica won Monaco 0-1, with the sixth goal in five games by Vangelis Pavlidis.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich also won Scottish club Celtic, but not by a big margin: 1-2, with goals by Michael Olie and Harry Kane for the German side, and Daizen Maeda in the second half, giving Celtic fans hope for a comeback on Tuesday...



