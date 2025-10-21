Champions League matches for October 21-22 and how to watch them live

HQ

After the international break, another Champions League matchday is upon us. This week, on Tuesday October 21 and Wednesday October 22, action resumes with some spectacular matches, including Arsenal vs. Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea vs. Ajax, Leverkusen vs. PSG or Real Madrid vs. Juventus.

Before watching those games, take a look at the Champions League table after matchday 2. This is the third out of eight rounds in league phase, so a lot can still change, but every point matters, as only the best eight qualifty directly for the next round.

Champions League matchday 3

Tuesday, October 21



Barcelona vs. Olympiacos: 18:45 CET



Kairat vs. Pafos: 18:45 CET



Newcastle vs. Benfica: 21:00 CET



PSV vs. Napoli: 21:00 CET



Leverkusen vs. PSG: 21:00 CET



Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Inter: 21:00 CET



Copenhagen vs. Dortmund: 21:00 CET



Villarreal vs. Manchester City: 21:00 CET



Arsenal vs. Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CET



Wednesday, October 22



Athletic Club vs. Qarabag: 18:45 CET



Galatasaray vs. Bodo/Glimt: 18:45 CET



Chelsea vs. Ajax: 21:00 CET



Real Madrid vs. Juventus: 21:00 CET



Sporting vs. Marseille: 21:00 CET



Monaco vs. Tottenham: 21:00 CET



Atalanta vs. Slavia Praha: 21:00 CET



Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool: 21:00 CET



Bayern vs. Club Brugge: 21:00 CET



How to watch Champions League live

UEFA Champions League, the world's top football competition, is available mostly on paid channels, depending on the country. Here's a list of broadcasters of men's UEFA Champions League in Europe:



Czechia: TV Nova



Denmark: Viaplay



Finland: MTV Oy



France: Canal+



Germany: DAZN, Amazon Prime



Greece: Cosmote TV, AlterEgo



Hungary: RTL, Sport 1



Iceland: Syn, Viaplay



Italy: Sky, Amazon Prime



Netherlands: Ziggo Sport



Norway: TV2 Norway



Poland: Canal+



Portugal: Sport TV, DAZN



Republic of Ireland: RTE, Premier Sports



Spain: Movistar Plus



Sweden: Viaplay



Switzerland: blue, SRG



Türkiye: TRT



Ukraine: Megogo



United Kingdom: TNT Sports



You can check the full list of UEFA Champions League broadcasters worldwide in UEFA's website.

When is the next Champions League matchday

Matchday four will continue in November 4-5. Some of the highlights of round 4 include Liverpool-Real Madrid, PSG vs. Bayern or Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund.

Who do you think will win Champions League 2025/26?