Champions League matches for October 21-22 and how to watch them live
Arsenal vs. Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea vs. Ajax, Leverkusen vs. PSG or Real Madrid vs. Juventus are among the highlights this week.
After the international break, another Champions League matchday is upon us. This week, on Tuesday October 21 and Wednesday October 22, action resumes with some spectacular matches, including Arsenal vs. Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea vs. Ajax, Leverkusen vs. PSG or Real Madrid vs. Juventus.
Before watching those games, take a look at the Champions League table after matchday 2. This is the third out of eight rounds in league phase, so a lot can still change, but every point matters, as only the best eight qualifty directly for the next round.
Champions League matchday 3
Tuesday, October 21
- Barcelona vs. Olympiacos: 18:45 CET
- Kairat vs. Pafos: 18:45 CET
- Newcastle vs. Benfica: 21:00 CET
- PSV vs. Napoli: 21:00 CET
- Leverkusen vs. PSG: 21:00 CET
- Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Inter: 21:00 CET
- Copenhagen vs. Dortmund: 21:00 CET
- Villarreal vs. Manchester City: 21:00 CET
- Arsenal vs. Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CET
Wednesday, October 22
- Athletic Club vs. Qarabag: 18:45 CET
- Galatasaray vs. Bodo/Glimt: 18:45 CET
- Chelsea vs. Ajax: 21:00 CET
- Real Madrid vs. Juventus: 21:00 CET
- Sporting vs. Marseille: 21:00 CET
- Monaco vs. Tottenham: 21:00 CET
- Atalanta vs. Slavia Praha: 21:00 CET
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Liverpool: 21:00 CET
- Bayern vs. Club Brugge: 21:00 CET
How to watch Champions League live
UEFA Champions League, the world's top football competition, is available mostly on paid channels, depending on the country. Here's a list of broadcasters of men's UEFA Champions League in Europe:
- Czechia: TV Nova
- Denmark: Viaplay
- Finland: MTV Oy
- France: Canal+
- Germany: DAZN, Amazon Prime
- Greece: Cosmote TV, AlterEgo
- Hungary: RTL, Sport 1
- Iceland: Syn, Viaplay
- Italy: Sky, Amazon Prime
- Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
- Norway: TV2 Norway
- Poland: Canal+
- Portugal: Sport TV, DAZN
- Republic of Ireland: RTE, Premier Sports
- Spain: Movistar Plus
- Sweden: Viaplay
- Switzerland: blue, SRG
- Türkiye: TRT
- Ukraine: Megogo
- United Kingdom: TNT Sports
You can check the full list of UEFA Champions League broadcasters worldwide in UEFA's website.
When is the next Champions League matchday
Matchday four will continue in November 4-5. Some of the highlights of round 4 include Liverpool-Real Madrid, PSG vs. Bayern or Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund.
Who do you think will win Champions League 2025/26?