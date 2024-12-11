Champions League Matchday 6 recap: Liverpool, Paris and Real Madrid won their fixtures on Tuesday

HQ

Champions League first day for Matchweek 6 had some pretty important fixtures, including crutial matches for some of Europe's largest teams who were on thin ice. And, for the most part, there weren't many surprises in the results.

Well, not many surprises, except for Inter Milan, which was the only team that hadn't conceded a single goal yet. But Nordi Mukiele from Bayer Leverkusen scored at the 90th minute, causing Inter their first defeat so far on Champions League.

Liverpool is now the only perfect team at Champions League, with 6 victories and no defeats, after they got rid of Girona last night.

The hammerings came from Bayern München, who scored fives goals against Shakhtar Donetsk at the Arena AufSchalke, their temporary home due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine (1-5) and Paris Saint-Germain, which desperately needed a victory and they got it, 0-3 agains Salzburg in Austria.

Real Madrid also breathes after a hard fought victory against Atalanta, a repeat from the European Super Cup back in August. Mbappé scored his 50th goal in Champions League in a 2-3 victory for the away team, but Atalanta had multiple chances of equalising in the last 25 minutes.

And all hopes were vanished for Leipzig, which is confirmed for elimination after loosing 2-3 to Aston Villa. The german team, which reached the semifinals in 2020, has lost all six matches so far.

All the results from Tuesday's Champions League fixtures



Girona 0-1 Liverpool



GNK Dinamo 0-0 Celtic



Atalanta 2-3 Real Madrid



Bayer Leverkusen 1-0 Inter



Club Brugge 2-1 Sporting CP



Salzburg 0-3 Paris Saint-Germain



Shakhtar Donetsk 1-5 Bayern München



Leipzig 2-3 Aston Villa



Brest 1-0 PSV Eindhoven

