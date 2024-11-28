Champions League Matchday 5 recap: all results and highlights from Wednesday's fixtures

HQ

The second part of the fifth Champions League Matchday, Wednesday November 27, turned out with fewer goals than the previous day, but equally dramatic, including last-second victories, authority statements and mistakes that will haunt the responsibles for many nights...

The widest result, and perhaps most surprising, was Crvena Zvezda 5-1 Stuttgart, a stunning victory from one of the only teams that had lost all four previous games. Both teams are on the lowest part of the chart, with 3 and 4 points respectively, and their qualifications are doubtful, but it was still remarkable seeing the Serbian team, comeback from a 0-1 in the first five minutes to a 5-1.

Last year's finalist Borussia Dortmund claimed another impressive away victory that secures them in the top 4 against Croatian GNK Dinamo, 3 -0.

Mistakes that will be hard to forget

Celtic 1 - 1 Club Brugge had perhaps the most eggregious goal of the Champions League so far, when Cameron Carter-Vickers made a back pass to his own goal... unaware that the goalkeeper wan't there.

A draw that's enough for both teams still enter the qualification zone... above Real Madrid. The current champion fell again, this time to Liverpool, 2-0, to the only club to have won all of their matches. Kylian Mbappé didn't make up for Vinícius' abscence and even lost a penalty that could have levelled the match, even if Liverpool was superior the whole game.

Another mistake that will likely won't be forgotten happened in the Sturm Graz 1 - 0 Girona, when Iván Martín inexplicably missed a shot one meter away from the goal.

Last minute comebacks

Monaco lost its first game of the Champions League after wasting its leverage against Benfica in the last five minutes, ending 2 - 3, with two assists by veteran Ángel di María.

And PSV Eindhoven made the most dramatic comeback: loosing 0 - 2, they scored three goals between 87' and 90+5', literally the last kick of the match, against Shaktar Donetsk, who could have secured a qualification that would have put Real Madrid in the elimination zone...

Finally, the only goal-less game this week was Aston Villa 0 - 0 Juventus. Now, two more weeks to wait until Matchday 6, which will be the final Champions League fixtures of the year until January...