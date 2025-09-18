Gamereactor

Champions League: Last night's results and today's fixtures

We review the results from Europe and look ahead to the close of the first round of league fixtures.

HQ

Today 18 September sees the end of the first Champions League matchday one, with the final six games taking place, including Manchester City v Napoli and Newcastle v FC Barcelona. A longer matchday than usual, but a usual one in the early stages of the championship, when all the teams are in competition.

Here are today's Champions League fixtures:


  • Brugge vs Monaco - 18:45 CEST

  • Copenhagen vs Leverkusen - 18:45 CEST

  • Manchester City vs Napoli - 21:00 CEST

  • Frankfurt vs Galatasaray - 21:00 CEST

  • Sporting vs Kairat - 21:00 CEST

  • Newcastle vs FC Barcelona - 21:00 CEST

Champions League results for Wednesday, 17 September:


  • Slavia Prague 2 - 2 Bodø/Glimt

  • Olympiakos 0 - 0 Pafos

  • Paris Saint-Germain 4 - 0 Atalanta

  • Liverpool 3 - 2 Atletico Madrid

  • Ajax 0 - 2 Inter Milan

  • Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Chelsea

