Champions League: Last night's results and today's fixtures We review the results from Europe and look ahead to the close of the first round of league fixtures.

HQ Today 18 September sees the end of the first Champions League matchday one, with the final six games taking place, including Manchester City v Napoli and Newcastle v FC Barcelona. A longer matchday than usual, but a usual one in the early stages of the championship, when all the teams are in competition. Here are today's Champions League fixtures:

Brugge vs Monaco - 18:45 CEST



Copenhagen vs Leverkusen - 18:45 CEST



Manchester City vs Napoli - 21:00 CEST



Frankfurt vs Galatasaray - 21:00 CEST



Sporting vs Kairat - 21:00 CEST



Newcastle vs FC Barcelona - 21:00 CEST

Champions League results for Wednesday, 17 September:

Slavia Prague 2 - 2 Bodø/Glimt



Olympiakos 0 - 0 Pafos



Paris Saint-Germain 4 - 0 Atalanta



Liverpool 3 - 2 Atletico Madrid



Ajax 0 - 2 Inter Milan



Bayern Munich 3 - 1 Chelsea

