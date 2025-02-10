English
Champions League knockout play-off: What games to watch this week and when they take place

The knockout play-offs of the Champions League, including another edition of Manchester City vs. Real Madrid, take place this week.

Did you miss Champions League? After a week with domestic cups (EFL Cup, Copa del Rey, Coupe de France...) in most countries, the top European competition returns this week... but only for a few clubs: the first ever knockout play-off, between the teams that ranked 9-24. A two-legged match, taking place this week and the following week: the winner will move to the round of 16, where the top 8 teams from the League Phase await. The losers will be out of the competition.

As usual, the games will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday, at the usual times of UEFA's games. Matches will be played this week on the unseeded teams (those that ended 17-24), so that the second leg will be played at home for the teams that nailed a better place in the League Phase.

Champions League games on February 11, Tuesday


  • Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain - 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT

  • Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

  • Manchester City vs Real Madrid - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

  • Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

Champions League games on February 11, Tuesday


  • Club Brugge vs Atalanta - 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT

  • Monaco vs Benfica - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

  • Celtic vs Bayern München - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

  • Feyenoord vs Milan - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

Next week, February 18-19, the second leg will take place. The first match of the round of 16 will take place the first week of March.

