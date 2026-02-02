Champions League in February: Dates for knockout play-offs and the next draw

HQ

UEFA Champions League is returning at the end of this month of February, for the knockout round play-offs, which will decide the other 8 teams that go to round of 16 in March, joining the 8 that triumphed in the league phase.

The schedule has been confirmed, with a busy late February with the two legged fixtures happening in consecutive weeks. It will be followed by another draw on 27 February, to decide the rivals for the next round. Those matches will be played on 10-11 March, and the second legs will be played on 17-18 March.

Champions League games: first leg of play-offs

Tuesday, 17 February



Galatasaray vs Juventus: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Monaco vs Paris﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Benfica vs Real Madrid﻿﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Wednesday, 18 February



Qarabağ vs Newcastle: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Club Brugge vs Atlético de Madrid﻿﻿﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Bodø/Glimt vs Inter﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Olympiacos vs Leverkusen﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Champions League games: second leg of play-offs

Tuesday, 24 February



Atlético de Madrid﻿﻿ vs Club Brugge: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Leverkusen﻿ vs Olympiacos﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Inter vs Bodø/Glimt﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Newcastle vs Qarabağ﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Wednesday, 25 February



Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



Juventus vs Galatasaray﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Paris vs Monaco﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Real Madrid vs Benfica﻿: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Remember that the draw for the remaining knockout phases will be on February 27. We already know the possibilities, for example, if Real Madrid defeats Benfica and qualifies, they have a fifty per cent chance of clashing with Manchester City again...