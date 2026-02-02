Champions League in February: Dates for knockout play-offs and the next draw
The Champions League play-offs will be played on February 17 and 18.
UEFA Champions League is returning at the end of this month of February, for the knockout round play-offs, which will decide the other 8 teams that go to round of 16 in March, joining the 8 that triumphed in the league phase.
The schedule has been confirmed, with a busy late February with the two legged fixtures happening in consecutive weeks. It will be followed by another draw on 27 February, to decide the rivals for the next round. Those matches will be played on 10-11 March, and the second legs will be played on 17-18 March.
Champions League games: first leg of play-offs
Tuesday, 17 February
- Galatasaray vs Juventus: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Monaco vs Paris: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Borussia Dortmund vs Atalanta: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Benfica vs Real Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Wednesday, 18 February
- Qarabağ vs Newcastle: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Club Brugge vs Atlético de Madrid: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Bodø/Glimt vs Inter: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Olympiacos vs Leverkusen: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Champions League games: second leg of play-offs
Tuesday, 24 February
- Atlético de Madrid vs Club Brugge: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Leverkusen vs Olympiacos: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Inter vs Bodø/Glimt: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Newcastle vs Qarabağ: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Wednesday, 25 February
- Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Juventus vs Galatasaray: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Paris vs Monaco: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Real Madrid vs Benfica: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Remember that the draw for the remaining knockout phases will be on February 27. We already know the possibilities, for example, if Real Madrid defeats Benfica and qualifies, they have a fifty per cent chance of clashing with Manchester City again...