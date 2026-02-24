Champions League games this week and results carried over from the first leg
The final games of the play-offs before round of 16 take place this week.
This will be an interesting week: the second leg of the Champions League knockout play-offs will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, and there will be some nail-biting duels to see who makes it into round of 16, following some surprising results from last week.
For example, Atlético de Madrid will need to work if they want to qualify, following their surprising 3-3 draw last week. Bayer Leverkusen has a big advantage against Olympiacos, and Real Madrid counts on Vinícius' goal from last week to enter into round of 16 without scares in a match that will be closely followed by Benfica players' reaction at the Bernabéu following the Prestianni incident.
And what about the Italian? Inter Milan will need to score three to beat Norwegian club Bogo/Glimt, Atalanta will need to score three too against Borussia Dortmund... and Juventus has a very difficult task, as they lost 5-2 the first leg.
Tuesday, 24 February
- Atlético de Madrid vs Club Brugge (first leg : 3-3) - 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Leverkusen vs Olympiacos (first leg: 2-0) - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Inter vs Bodø/Glimt (first leg: 1-3) - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Newcastle vs Qarabağ (first leg: 6-1) - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
Wednesday, 25 February
- Atalanta vs Borussia Dortmund (first leg: 0-2) - 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT
- Juventus vs Galatasaray (first leg: 2-5) - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Paris vs Monaco (first leg: 3-2) - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
- Real Madrid vs Benfica (first leg: 1-0) - 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT
The draw for the round of 16 games will take place on February 27, also with the Europa League and Conference Teams, with round of 16 games scheduled for March 10/11 and March 17/18.