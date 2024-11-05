Champions League fixtures for November 5 and 6: all games and times from Matchday 4

HQ

Champions League returns this week for Matchday 4. The league phase reaches its halfway point in this new format of the competition, with no more group stages. Instead, the eight best clubs of this "mini league" will qualify for the round of 16, while the teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in another knock-out phase.

Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday, November 6, the games from the fourth matchday of this league phase are taking place. These are all of them:

Champions League games for Tuesday 5 November



PSV Eindhoven vs Girona (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CEST)



Slovan Bratislava vs GNK Dinamo (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CEST)



Bologna vs Monaco (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Borussia Dortmund vs Sturm Graz (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Celtic vs Leipzig (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



LOSC Lille vs Juventus (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Real Madrid vs Milan (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Sporting CP vs Manchester City (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Champions League games for Wednesday 6 November



Club Brugge vs Aston Villa (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CEST)



Shakhtar Donetsk vs Young Boys (17:45 GMT, 18:45 CEST)



Sparta Praha vs Brest (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Bayern München vs Benfica (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Inter vs Arsenal (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Feyenoord vs Salzburg (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Crvena Zvezda vs Barcelona (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Paris Saint-Germain vs Atlético de Madrid (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Stuttgart vs Atalanta (20 GMT, 21 CEST)



Next matchday will be November 26 and 27. The league phase will finish on January 29, 2025. This week, all UEFA matches will hold a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia caused by the cold front.