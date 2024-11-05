Champions League fixtures for November 5 and 6: all games and times from Matchday 4

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文版
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Česko
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
Champions League returns this week for Matchday 4. The league phase reaches its halfway point in this new format of the competition, with no more group stages. Instead, the eight best clubs of this "mini league" will qualify for the round of 16, while the teams finishing in 9th to 24th place will compete in another knock-out phase.
Tuesday, November 5, and Wednesday, November 6, the games from the fourth matchday of this league phase are taking place. These are all of them:
Next matchday will be November 26 and 27. The league phase will finish on January 29, 2025. This week, all UEFA matches will hold a moment of silence in memory of the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia caused by the cold front.