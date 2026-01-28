Champions League final table: Barcelona, Man City in round of 16; Real Madrid, Inter and PSG to play-offs!

HQ

The Champions League - league phase has ended, and the final results and the table is quite different from what statistics had predicted. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are at the top, with Arsenal the only unbeaten team. Then, Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting and Manchester City reached the top 8 and go to play-offs

However, teams like Real Madrid, Inter, PSG, Juventus or Atlético de Madrid, who had chances of making into the top 8, will have to play the extra play-off round, while others like Athletic Club had the chance to save themselves, but ended up being eliminated...

Champions League final table

The top 8 teams are into round of 16, teams between 9-24 will play the knock-out play-offs, and teams below have been eliminated...