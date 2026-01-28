Gamereactor

Sports

Champions League final table: Barcelona, Man City in round of 16; Real Madrid, Inter and PSG to play-offs!

The final matchday of Champions League 2025/26 league phase delivered big thrills and surprise results!

HQ

The Champions League - league phase has ended, and the final results and the table is quite different from what statistics had predicted. Arsenal and Bayern Munich are at the top, with Arsenal the only unbeaten team. Then, Liverpool, Tottenham, Barcelona, Chelsea, Sporting and Manchester City reached the top 8 and go to play-offs

However, teams like Real Madrid, Inter, PSG, Juventus or Atlético de Madrid, who had chances of making into the top 8, will have to play the extra play-off round, while others like Athletic Club had the chance to save themselves, but ended up being eliminated...

Champions League final table

The top 8 teams are into round of 16, teams between 9-24 will play the knock-out play-offs, and teams below have been eliminated...


  1. Arsenal

  2. Bayern

  3. Liverpool

  4. Tottenham

  5. Barcelona

  6. Chelsea

  7. Sporting

  8. Manchester City

  9. Real Madrid

  10. Inter

  11. PSG

  12. Newcastle

  13. Juventus

  14. Atlético Madrid

  15. Atalanta

  16. Leverkusen

  17. Borussia Dortmund

  18. Olympiacos

  19. Club Brugge

  20. Galatasaray

  21. Monaco

  22. Qarabag FK

  23. Bodo/Glimt

  24. Benfica

  25. Marseille

  26. Pafos

  27. Union Saint-Gilloise

  28. PSV

  29. Athletic Club

  30. Napoli

  31. Copenhagen

  32. Ajax

  33. Eintracht Frankfurt

  34. Slavia Praha

  35. Villarreal

  36. Kairat

