Champions League draw: Pairings and dates confirmed for the knockout play-off

HQ

The draw for Champions League and Europa League knockout play-offs just took place in Nyon, Switzerland. It is meant for teams ranked 9-24 in the League Phase: the top eight teams will wait for the round of 16 draw, which will take place on February 21, before the games are played in March.

The draw worked differently from the usual, because teams only had two choices depending on their placing: 9 or 10 against 23 or 24, 11 or 12 against 21 or 22... with the benefit for teams seeded 9-16, which will play the return leg at home, giving them the advantage of playing on their turf in the case of added time and penalties.

After the draw, these are the pairings confirmed for the play-offs, taking place on February 13. Seeded teams (PSG, Benfica, Atalanta, Borussia, Real Madrid, Bayern, PSV and Milan) will play the second leg at home on February 20.

Pairings confirmed for Champions League knockout play-off



Brest vs. Paris



Monaco vs. Benfica



The winners will face either Liverpool or Barcelona in the round of 16



Club Brugge vs. Atalanta



Sporting CP vs. Borussia Dortmund



The winners will face either Lille or Aston Villa in the round of 16



Manchester City vs. Real Madrid



Celtic vs. Bayern Munich



The winners would face either Atlético de Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16



Juventus vs. PSV



Feyenoord vs. Milan



The winners will face either Arsenal or Inter in the round of 16

The knockout phase play-offs will be played on February 13 and February 20. Round of 16 will follow, with those top eight teams having the luxury of missing this round and watching those play-off at home...