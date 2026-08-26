Champions League debutants Sabah leave out the only Israeli team that could have qualified

HQ

Sabah FK, a football team in Masazir, Azerbaijan, has made history by becoming the youngest team ever to qualify for the Champions League main competition: the club was founded nine years ago, on September 8, 2017, debuting in Azerbaijan First Division (second tier in the country) and promoting to the Azerbaijan Premier League in their second season, and recently winning the domestic double in 2025/26 (Azerbaijan Premier League and Azerbaijan Cup).

They have tried since 2023 to qualify for UEFA competitions Conference League or Europa League, but failed to do so until now: on Tuesday they thrashed the Israeli Hapoel Be'er Sheva F.C. 5-2, winning the play-off 6-4 on aggregate. Be'er Sheva was within seconds of qualifying, winning 2-3 away, but Sabah equalised the match in the 94th minute and scored twice again in added time.

This makes them the second Azerbaijani team to qualify for the main tournament after Qarabag, and the youngest team to play in the competition, taking the distinction from the Russian team FC Krasnodar, founded in 2008, which played for the last time in UCL in 2020 (and is currently suspended due to the war in Ukraine).

Sabah have entered the UEFA Champions League draw that will take place tomorrow Thursday. Their victory also means that no Israeli teams will be at the Champions League 2026/27: the last time an Israeli team played in the competition was in 2022/23, when Maccabi Haifa lost in the group stage.

Also on Tuesday's matches, the Norwegian Bodo/Glimt also qualified for Champions League for the second year in a row and the Austrian team LASK stunned Celtic with a memorable comenback. Tonight Wednesday we will know the last four teams to qualify, including either Lyon or Fenerbahçe.