Champions League: Confirmed pairings for knockout playoff and round of 16 at the end of the League Phase

It's over: the first ever League Phase in the new Champions League format has ended, and what a finale it has been! A crunch matchday, with all games being played at the same time, and with every goal indirectly affecting the placing of other teams.

After eight matchdays, we finally know how pairings will be made. As you may already know, the top 8 teams get direct qualification to the round of 16, while teams between 9 and 24 will have to play a two-legged knockout playoff. Teams ranked 25 or below have been completely eliminated.

However, the place in the ranking defines how the pairings will be made. Teams ranked 9 or 10 will face teams 23 or 24, teams ranked 11 or 12 will only face teams ranked 21 or 22, and so on. And that also extends to the round of 16.

Knockout Play-offs:



Monaco (17) or Brest (18) vs. PSG (15) or Benfica (16)



The winners will face either Liverpool (1) or Barcelona (2) in the round of 16





Sporting Lisbon (23) or Brugges (24) vs. Atalanta (9) or Borussia Dortmund (10)



The winners will face either Lille (7) or Aston Villa (8) in the round of 16





Celtic (21) or Manchester City (22) vs. Real Madrid (11) or Bayern (12)



The winners would face either Atlético de Madrid (5) or Bayer Leverkusen (6) in the round of 16





Feyenoord (19) or Juventus (20) vs. Milan (13) or PSV (14)



The winners will face either Arsenal (3) or Inter (4) in the round of 16



The knockout phase play-off will be played on 11/12 and 18/19 February. Round of 16 will follow on 4/5 and 11/12 March, meaning the top 8 teams will get a few extra days of rest.

The draw made on Friday will decide which of the two possible options each team gets. Will Real Madrid face Manchester City in the knockout play-off? Will PSG play against Monaco or breakthrough team Brest? On Friday, after 12:00 CET, we will know the answer.