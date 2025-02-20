Champions League: all teams qualified for round of 16 and posible rivals according to the bracket

HQ

The Champions League knockout play-off has ended, and we have know all 16 teams that will take part in the last four rounds of the competitions: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final in Munich. The draw will take place on Friday, February 21, but thanks to the bracket determined by the League Phase, we know the potential rivals for each team.

Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and PSV were the four teams who got their ticket yesterday to the round of 16, taking place on March 4 and 5 (the first leg) and March 11 and 12 (the second leg).

These are the 16 teams and the two possible candidates for each one, to be determined on Friday at 12:00 CET, 11:00 GMT:



Paris Saints-Germainn: Liverpool or Barcelona



Benfica: Liverpool or Barcelona



Club Brugge: Lille or Aston Villa



Borussia Dortmund: Lille or Aston Villa



Real Madrid: Atlético de Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen



Bayern Munich: Atlético de Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen or



PSV: Arsenal or Inter



Feyenoord: Arsenal or Inter

