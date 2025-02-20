Champions League: all teams qualified for round of 16 and posible rivals according to the bracket

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The Champions League knockout play-off has ended, and we have know all 16 teams that will take part in the last four rounds of the competitions: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final in Munich. The draw will take place on Friday, February 21, but thanks to the bracket determined by the League Phase, we know the potential rivals for each team.
Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and PSV were the four teams who got their ticket yesterday to the round of 16, taking place on March 4 and 5 (the first leg) and March 11 and 12 (the second leg).
These are the 16 teams and the two possible candidates for each one, to be determined on Friday at 12:00 CET, 11:00 GMT: