Champions League: all teams qualified for round of 16 and posible rivals according to the bracket

Each team only has two choices before the round of 16, to be announced this Friday.

The Champions League knockout play-off has ended, and we have know all 16 teams that will take part in the last four rounds of the competitions: round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final in Munich. The draw will take place on Friday, February 21, but thanks to the bracket determined by the League Phase, we know the potential rivals for each team.

Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and PSV were the four teams who got their ticket yesterday to the round of 16, taking place on March 4 and 5 (the first leg) and March 11 and 12 (the second leg).

These are the 16 teams and the two possible candidates for each one, to be determined on Friday at 12:00 CET, 11:00 GMT:


  • Paris Saints-Germainn: Liverpool or Barcelona

  • Benfica: Liverpool or Barcelona

  • Club Brugge: Lille or Aston Villa

  • Borussia Dortmund: Lille or Aston Villa

  • Real Madrid: Atlético de Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen

  • Bayern Munich: Atlético de Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen or

  • PSV: Arsenal or Inter

  • Feyenoord: Arsenal or Inter


  • Liverpol: Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica

  • Barcelona: Paris Saint-Germain or Benfica

  • Lille: Club Brugge or Borussia Dortmund

  • Aston Villa: Club Brugge or Borussia Dortmund

  • Atlético de Madrid: Bayern Munich or Real Madrid

  • Bayer Leverkusen: Bayern Munich or Real Madrid

  • Arsenal: PSV or Feyenoord

  • Inter: PSV or Feyenoord

