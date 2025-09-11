Champions League 2027 final will take place in Atlético de Madrid stadium

HQ

The UEFA Executive Committee had a meeting today in Tirana (Albania), and it has been confirmed that the Estadio Metropolitano, home of Atlético de Madrid, will host Champions League final 2027. It will be the second time that this stadium, first built in 2017, hosts the European Cup final, after the 2019 final between Liverpool and Tottenham.

This will mean the city of Madrid will have held six Champions League finals, between the two at the Metropolitano and the four at Santiago Bernabéu (1957, 1969, 1980 and 2010).

The stadium is located in the outskirts of the city, and by 2027 a new "Sports Ciy" is expected to be built around it, with several sports facilities including what has been described as the worlds's largest wave pool.

The 2026 Champions League final, on May 30, 2026, will be held at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest, Hungary.