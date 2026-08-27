Champions League 2026/27 league phase draw: Time and how to watch it live

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Champions League 2026/27 is here: after the final qualification games, all 36 teams have qualified for the top European football club competition, in the third year with its current form of a league phase with eight matches before the knockout stages. And it is starting very soon: the first matches will take place on September 8.

But before that, the draw. A very important draw that will determine the path of each team during the league phase: all eight rivals they will be facing between September 2026 and January 2027. Instead of groups, they will play each rival only once, and in total each team will play four times at home and four times abroad.

The draw is completely random, but there it's organised in four pots, depending on the UEFA ranking, which ensures a more balanced draw: each team will play against two teams of each of the four pots. And there are some extra rules: to avoid repetition, the same duel cannot take place three times in a row, so for example, Real Madrid and Liverpool will not play each other this year, at least during the league phase.

How to watch the Champions League draw 2026/27

The draws will be broadcast live and for free on UEFA.com and UEFA.tv, and will likely be broadcast too on the TV channels you use locally to watch Champions League.

The draw takes place on Thursday, August 27 at 18:00 CEST, 17:00 BST.

Beware that the fixture list with match dates and kick-off times will be communicated no later than Saturday 29.

Champions League pots for the draw

All 36 teams qualified for Champions League were allocated on four pots based on UEFA's club coefficient rankings, determined by results in European competitions across a five-year period ending in 2025/26. The seven teams that qualified through the qualifiers held during the summer all go to Pot 4 except for Fenerbahçe.

Pot 1



PSG



Bayern Munich



Real Madrid



Liverpool



Inter Milan



Manchester City



Arsenal



Barcelona



Atletico Madrid



Pot 2



Aston Villa



Manchester United



Borussia Dortmund



Roma



Sporting



Porto



Club Brugge



PSV Eindhoven



Real Betis



Pot 3



Feyenoord



Lille



Bodo/Glimt



Napoli



RB Leipzig



Villarreal



Shakhtar Donetsk



Galatasaray



Fenerbahçe



Pot 4



LASK Linz



Sabah



Slavia Prague



Stuttgart



Como



Lens



Viking



Slovan Bratislava



AEK Athens



The Europa League and Conference League draws also take place this week, but those will be at the same event on Friday, August 28 at 13:00 CEST, 12:00 BST. The Europa League and Conference League fixture lists will be released no later than Sunday, 30 August.