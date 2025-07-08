Champions League 2025/26 starts now with the first round of qualifying: all matches today

HQ

In the middle of July, just 38 days after PSG thrashed Inter Milan 5-0, few people may be thinking about Champions League (specially with the Club World Cup, featuring three recent European champions, taking place at the same time). But UEFA is actually starting the 2025/26 edition today, Tuesday July 8, with the first round of qualifying matches: 14 games in total, between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Champions League 2025/26 will feature, as last year's edition, 36 teams in the League Phase. 29 have already qualified through their domestic leagues, by winning Champions League and Europa League, as well as two more by the European Performance Spots (Newcastle and Villareal this year). But there are seven spots left, to be decided between 53 teams, between the winners or runner-ups, third or fourth placed in domestic leagues in every country in Europe, except for Liechtenstein and Russia.

The champions from countries like Finland, Denmark, Moldova, Lithuania, Wales, North Macedonia, Georgia, Sweden, Luxembourg or Kosovo play their matches today or tomorrow. There will be three qualifying rounds and one play-off round between July 8 and August 27.

All Champions League games taking place today, July 8, as part of qualifying round 1: