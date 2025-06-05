Challengers director to helm film adaptation of Sam Altman's OpenAI firing and rehiring

HQ

It was only in 2023 when OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, went through a bizarre restructuring that saw founder and boss Sam Altman fired from the company, hired at Microsoft, and then after a hectic few days, rehired and reinstated at the top of OpenAI. You probably somewhat remember this strange turn of events, but if not, don't worry, Amazon MGM Studios is soon set to turn the moment into a live-action film.

Regarded as Artificial, this film will be helmed by Challengers director Luca Guadagnino, who after being freed up from taking the reins on DC's Sgt. Rock film is now set to direct this effort that seemingly will star Andrew Garfield, Monica Barbaro, and Yura Borisov.

The film is claimed to be produced by David Heyman of Heyday Films, and Jeffrey Clifford, with a script coming from Simon Rich. According to The Hollywood Reporter, production could begin in as soon as a few weeks, with filming potentially happening this summer in San Francisco and Italy.

There is no word on a potential premiere date.

