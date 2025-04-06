Chainsaw Man: The Movie to debut in cinemas in October

Sony's biggest news during its CinemaCon presentation largely surrounded the world of webslingers, with Spider-Man 4 getting its proper title and Beyond the Spider-Verse receiving a new premiere date too. But that wasn't all that Sony had in store, as the production giant revealed information about its collaboration with anime studio Mappa.

This announcement was in relation to the Chainsaw Man: The Movie, which is a feature length part of the Chainsaw Man story that will be coming to cinemas in October 2025, specifically on the 29th.

This was confirmed in a post on social media that also presented a look at a poster for the film, which shows the iconic protagonist amid a very colourful backdrop.

Will you be checking out Chainsaw Man: The Movie in cinemas?