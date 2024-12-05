Chains of Freedom is a turn-based adventure about surviving in a ravaged Eastern European state

With the PC Gaming Show ongoing, various news and reveals are still coming out about a whole collection of titles and projects. One such project is Chains of Freedom, a tactical turn-based adventure that uses real-time exploration and a deep storyline to take players into an Eastern European state ravaged by a biocrystal known as EDEN.

This game is coming from Nordcurrent Group. It'll offer up an experience that sees players exploring the world to find and acquire items and tools that can be used to craft new equipment to aid in survival and the challenges of the cruel world.

Nordcurrent states: "Chains of Freedom deploys players into a grim Eastern European state ravaged by a biocrystal known as EDEN. Facing supernatural mutations that prowl a wasteland of infected villages, military installations, and run-down factories, players will need to command an elite military squad of Peacekeepers seeking to regroup after their helicopter crashes."

The combat promises turn-based action where players will be tasked with utilising terrain, positioning, and squad loadouts, where the decision to approach battles either head-on or more stealthily is available. This is something we get a brief taste of in the reveal trailer that you can see below.

HQ

Otherwise, Chains of Freedom is set to launch on PC and consoles in 2025. You can see some images of the game below.