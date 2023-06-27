Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy
Chadwick Boseman among list of stars to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2024
Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kevin Feige, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Def Leppard, Gwen Stefani, and Dr. Dre among the rest of the stars being inducted.
Following his tragic passing in 2020, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be posthumously honouring Chadwick Boseman with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
As announced in the list of inductees for the 2024 class, Boseman will be added to the iconic landmark alongside a whole collection of movie, TV, music, theatre, radio, and sports stars, with the full list of inductees below.
Motion Pictures:
Chadwick Boseman
Kevin Feige
Gal Gadot
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Chris Meledandri
Chris Pine
Christina Ricci
Michelle Yeoh
Television:
Ken Jeong
Eugene Levy
Mario Lopez
Jim Nantz
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Michael Schur
Kerry Washington
Raúl De Molina
Lili Estefan
Recording:
Glen Ballard
Toni Braxton
Def Leppard
Charles Fox
Sammy Hagar
Brandy Norwood
Darius Rucker
Gwen Stefani
Andre "Dr. Dre" Young
Live Theatre/Live Performance:
Jane Krakowski
Otis Redding
Radio:
Angie Martinez
Sports Entertainment:
Billie Jean King
Carl Weathers
The dates for when each star will get their star ceremonies has not been shared yet.