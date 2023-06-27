Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Dordogne
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Chadwick Boseman among list of stars to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2024

      Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kevin Feige, Ken Jeong, Kerry Washington, Def Leppard, Gwen Stefani, and Dr. Dre among the rest of the stars being inducted.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Following his tragic passing in 2020, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be posthumously honouring Chadwick Boseman with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

      As announced in the list of inductees for the 2024 class, Boseman will be added to the iconic landmark alongside a whole collection of movie, TV, music, theatre, radio, and sports stars, with the full list of inductees below.

      Motion Pictures:



      • Chadwick Boseman

      • Kevin Feige

      • Gal Gadot

      • Maggie Gyllenhaal

      • Chris Meledandri

      • Chris Pine

      • Christina Ricci

      • Michelle Yeoh

      Television:



      • Ken Jeong

      • Eugene Levy

      • Mario Lopez

      • Jim Nantz

      • Sheryl Lee Ralph

      • Michael Schur

      • Kerry Washington

      • Raúl De Molina

      • Lili Estefan

      Recording:



      • Glen Ballard

      • Toni Braxton

      • Def Leppard

      • Charles Fox

      • Sammy Hagar

      • Brandy Norwood

      • Darius Rucker

      • Gwen Stefani

      • Andre "Dr. Dre" Young

      Live Theatre/Live Performance:



      • Jane Krakowski

      • Otis Redding

      Radio:



      • Angie Martinez

      Sports Entertainment:



      • Billie Jean King

      • Carl Weathers

      The dates for when each star will get their star ceremonies has not been shared yet.

      Chadwick Boseman among list of stars to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2024


      Loading next content