Chadwick Boseman among list of stars to get Hollywood Walk of Fame stars in 2024

Following his tragic passing in 2020, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce has announced that it will be posthumously honouring Chadwick Boseman with his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

As announced in the list of inductees for the 2024 class, Boseman will be added to the iconic landmark alongside a whole collection of movie, TV, music, theatre, radio, and sports stars, with the full list of inductees below.

Motion Pictures:



Chadwick Boseman



Kevin Feige



Gal Gadot



Maggie Gyllenhaal



Chris Meledandri



Chris Pine



Christina Ricci



Michelle Yeoh



Television:



Ken Jeong



Eugene Levy



Mario Lopez



Jim Nantz



Sheryl Lee Ralph



Michael Schur



Kerry Washington



Raúl De Molina



Lili Estefan



Recording:



Glen Ballard



Toni Braxton



Def Leppard



Charles Fox



Sammy Hagar



Brandy Norwood



Darius Rucker



Gwen Stefani



Andre "Dr. Dre" Young



Live Theatre/Live Performance:



Jane Krakowski



Otis Redding



Radio:



Angie Martinez



Sports Entertainment:



Billie Jean King



Carl Weathers



The dates for when each star will get their star ceremonies has not been shared yet.