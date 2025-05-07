Chad Stahelski teases a "really different" story for John Wick: Chapter 5

Although it did seem as if John Wick had met his end by the time the credits rolled on John Wick: Chapter 4, with the announcement of John Wick: Chapter 5, we were told that Keanu Reeves' unstoppable assassin would be back. But, how is franchise director Chad Stahelski going to find another way to get him to fight?

That's something Stahelski recently brought up with Empire magazine, where he was asked about the plot of John Wick: Chapter 5. "The saga of John Wick was pretty wrapped up," he said. "So the only way to do a 5 is to have a new story that involves John Wick. It's not a continuation, with the High Table. John dealt with his grief. It will be really different, and everybody [will] see the trailer and go, 'Holy fuck... I gotta see that.'"

Perhaps John Wick did die, then, and he'll be fighting his way out of hell. Or aliens could make their way into the world of assassins. It seems that the story is in for a big change, even if neither of the aforementioned joke ideas come to fruition. Still, with us being five movies in at this point, a new story probably isn't going to harm Wick's legacy, so long as Stahelski remains at the helm.