Chad Stahelski: John Wick 4 was the pinnacle; we'll never be able to top it

Chad Stahelski and his gun-wielding assassin have gone from strength to strength. Each new film has managed to outdo the last, not only in action but also in box office returns. With John Wick 4, they shattered all previous records for the series, making talk of a fifth film inevitable.

However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Chad Stahelski now suggests that John Wick 4 might be the end of the line for this story after all. The team is so satisfied with what they've achieved that they feel unable to top it.

"We've peaked. At least, I have. That's my apex. We ended it. It's a complete story. I watch it now, and I feel very happy about it, but we wouldn't try to outdo it. We wouldn't try to add on to that. It'd have to be a completely different storyline."

