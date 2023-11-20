Chad Stahelski hopes Keanu wants to be in John Wick 5

HQ

After the incredible success of John Wick 4, the big question was not if, but when, the fifth film would become a reality. The Continental mini-series, also based on the Wick universe, was certainly a much-needed break from what we've seen so far, and the upcoming Ballerina with Ana de Armas will also offer something a little different. But for series director Stahelski, the focus is now on finalising the script for the fifth John Wick film, and he's obviously hoping that Keanu Reeves will return to his now iconic role.

In an interview with Deadline Stahelski talked about how much he enjoyed working with Keanu, and emphasised that Keanu is an easy person to deal with.

"You never know...Keanu's hard to kill. But look, I love working with Keanu. We love the character, it's cool...Honestly, to be fair, if either one of us woke up tomorrow and had a really good in or an idea, we'd be down for it. It's just, you don't want to force it. We're pretty good right now and don't want to mess it up."

The question is, haven't we already had enough John Wick? What do you reckon?

Would you like to see more John Wick films starring Keanu, or are the four we already have enough?