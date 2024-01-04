Chad Stahelski has had ideas for a Star Wars movie

HQ

The director of the John Wick franchise, Chad Stahelski, has mentioned that he has a few ideas for a potential Star Wars movie.

Nothing is official, and it doesn't even seem like Stahelski has had a sit down with Disney as yet. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director simply said that he'd "take a swing" at Star Wars and "see if Disney could survive" him.

Right now, Stahelski is working on the Ghost of Tsushima movie, and there are reports of John Wick 5 being in the works as well. In any case, it seems he's quite the busy man, and might not have the time to take on a Star Wars movie right now.

Do you think Chad Stahelski would make a good Star Wars movie?