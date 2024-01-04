Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Chad Stahelski has had ideas for a Star Wars movie

If the John Wick director got his hands on some lightsaber combat, I don't think the universe would be the same.

The director of the John Wick franchise, Chad Stahelski, has mentioned that he has a few ideas for a potential Star Wars movie.

Nothing is official, and it doesn't even seem like Stahelski has had a sit down with Disney as yet. Speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the director simply said that he'd "take a swing" at Star Wars and "see if Disney could survive" him.

Right now, Stahelski is working on the Ghost of Tsushima movie, and there are reports of John Wick 5 being in the works as well. In any case, it seems he's quite the busy man, and might not have the time to take on a Star Wars movie right now.

Do you think Chad Stahelski would make a good Star Wars movie?

