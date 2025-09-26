Chad Powers: Season 1

I won't lie, I had worries about Chad Powers 20 minutes into the first episode of this show. The series, which is based on a sketch that was conducted by former NFL quarterback Eli Manning, where he was fitted with prosthetics and visited a college team as a player, ultimately serving up an undercover boss-like moment where a nobody took to the field and delivered top-of-the-line athletic performance. That sketch became such a hit, that Eli's brother Peyton, a legendary NFL quarterback too, decided to create an entire show based on the format through his Omaha Productions label, a series that managed to tap the talent of Glen Powell to play its protagonist named and meant to look like Eli Manning's undercover alternate persona, the titular Chad Powers.

But yes, behind-the-scenes ramble aside, 20 minutes into the first episode of this six-episode series I was desperately worried about the direction that Chad Powers was going. Following the protagonist's worst moment of his life where he is the sole reason behind a major championship loss, a moment that spirals into a complete catastrophic collapse where he fights a fan and injures a terminally ill child, we cut to a few years down the line, where Chad is a failure still clinging onto his former success. He's about to return to the limelight before an incident screws him over again, and it's here that we see the Hawk Tuah girl pitying him, we have to stomach around 15 minutes of Powell being the ultimate douchebag, and it seems like this show is a complete tonal failure.

Fortunately, this seems to be by design, as Chad Powers is a story about growth and about Russ Holliday, the real persona that Powell plays and the individual behind the Powers' prosthetics. Over the course of the episodes that follow, we get to see how Holliday develops and grows into a better person, how he continues to adapt to a world created by his own mistakes, and how he finds confidence in the sport that once cast him aside.

In a way, what starts as some ridiculous TikTok-fuelled drama steadily changes into something more akin of Rudy or Remember the Titans, as the sport takes centre-stage and the trials and tribulations of life and growing as a person become as important as the results on the field. It steadily becomes more and more heart-warming, all while still having moments and elements that are hilarious and make you laugh out loud. It strikes a great balance between emotional scenes, periods that are wracked with discomfort as Powers weirds everyone around him out, and thrilling on-the-field developments that do a decent job at capturing the electricity of football, something that was no doubt crucial and important to the involved Manning brothers.

Powell is excellent in this role, or roles you could even say. He plays the dislikeable Holliday with ease, and then manages to switch over to the loveable and quirky Powers at a moment's notice. And as for the rest of the cast, aside from a few core faces like Perry Mattfeld's Ricky, Steve Zahn's Coach Jake, and Frankie A. Rodriguez's Danny, the show doesn't waste much time on anyone else, allowing Powers to become the unquestioned starting QB, if we were to use football terms.

What I will also say is that it feels like this series ends almost abruptly. I won't head into spoiler territory, but as you can probably infer, a lie of this scale and calibre - embodying an entire second fake persona in a high-profile sports position - is difficult to maintain, so when it all starts to fall to pieces, the show soon comes to a close, leaving you with questions and a desire for a more complete conclusion. Whether it will get that is unclear, but there is without question more story to unpack here, even if only for a handful of additional episodes.

Still, Chad Powers is an entertaining watch, especially for fans of football. If you do watch this series, I implore you to stomach the opening period as it isn't at all indicative of the overall whole, and eventually grows into the sort of heart-warming sports story that we often saw in Hollywood in the 90s and 2000s. It's not nearly a must-watch series, but it's fun, make of that what you will.

