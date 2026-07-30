Chad Powers returns to Disney+ for its second season in September

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If you enjoyed Glen Powers' quirky performance as the masked college football quarterback Chad Powers when the first season of the sports comedy series debuted last year, we have some good news to share.

Chad Powers will soon be making a comeback, as the arrival date for the second season of the show has officially been shared. Set to debut on Disney+ through the Hulu connection, the next batch of episodes will be landing as soon as September 3.

Yep, just in time for the NFL season to properly start and just after the college football season in the United States has kicked off, the comedy series will be making a comeback, with the first-look images below giving a taste of what will be in store.

If you haven't seen Chad Powers, check out our review of the first season for more information.