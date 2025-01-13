CES 2025: 8 quirky and weird announcements you shouldn't miss

HQ

If you love wacky and weird inventions and innovations, many of which will never see the light of day, CES is the place to be and the convention to follow. The Consumer Electronics Show as it's known in full took place last week and with it we got to see glimpses at tons of promising new technological evolutions, many of which will soon become commonplace and many that will likely be too peculiar and niche for the consumer market. It's the special strange stuff that we're focussing on today, so without further ado, here are eight quirky announcements from CES 2025 that you shouldn't miss.

Sony Smellivision

One of the most unusual creations this year came from Sony, who unveiled the Future Immersive Entertainment Concept (FIEC). This is an idea that combines multiple sensory inputs to create the most immersive form of content engagement to date. For anyone who doesn't speak tech jargon, essentially the idea is that it merges crystal clear displays, rich audio, haptics, atmospherics, and even scents to make your entertainment feel shockingly real. This was shown off with a The Last of Us-themed exhibit that let attendees experience Naughty Dog's post-apocalyptic world in a way like never before.

Homeost-ass-is

Razer had a few strange innovations to share with the world, but perhaps the most unusual was Project Arielle, a gaming chair that has the ability to both heat and cool your posterior while perched upon it. Yep, it's a gaming seat/office chair that can both heat and cool depending on the situation, all thanks to its mesh and bladeless fan design that is incorporated into the Razer Fujin Pro chair. It doesn't matter if it's the bracing winter or the scorching summer, this chair has your back... or perhaps more fittingly, your arse.

Feline Fountain Flow

There are a few exciting pet gadgets that made their arrival at this year's show, a second of which we'll get to in a moment. This one however is known as the Petcube Fountain, and it's a nifty way to put your cat's health at the forefront by improving the quality of the water they drink while at home. It's a miniature fountain that not only conserves water by only activating when you cat nears, but it uses UV technology to frequently screen the contained week's worth of water to remove any bacteria, parasites, pathogens, and other harmful additions that could affect your cat's health down the line.

Mirumi Mascot

Yukai Engineering will pop back up on this list in a moment with the second bizarre invention they brought to CES in 2025. To start with however, it's time to direct your attention to Mirumi, a small robot that clips onto your bag and then peers at and throws glances at strangers as they pass by. The furry bot is designed to recreate that feeling of encountering a human baby, injecting that little bit of delight and happiness into your life as you go about your business. Needless to say, this is definitely a memorable idea.

For Aero-istocats

So, you picked up the Petcube Fountain and now you need a way to both monitor your cat's health and purify the air at the same time? Okay, first of all, weird request... but thankfully (somehow) LG has you covered. The AeroCatTower is a cat seat or perch that is capable of using smart technology to help track your cat's sleep patterns and weight, all while simultaneously serving as a heated platform to rest on, and a purifier to suck up nasty spores and particles being carried on their fur. Pretty neat and albeit peculiar way to keep your house clean, tidy, and cat-friendly.

Roborock's vacuums get an 'Arm' Up on the Competition

I've always regarded robotic vacuums as both one of the greatest technological innovations of all-time but also one of the most frustratingly useless ones. The idea of having a little bot go around and hoover up messes and keep your house clean while you spend your time doing other tasks is a brilliant one, but the main issue is that these bots have been notoriously known for getting stuck when met with minor terrain, height, or obstacle challenges. Roborock has come up with a solution by simply attaching a working AI-powered arm to one of its devices, thus enabling the gadget to physically pick up and move any objects in its path, and even take them back to a designated place for you to gather them with ease. Could this be the solution to long lost socks? Perhaps...

Singed Tongues be Gone!

Yukai Engineering's second invention is an equally strange idea. Known as Nékojita FuFu, this little gadget is supposed to aid those who deal with neko-jita, the Japanese phrase used to describe an intolerance to hot food. It does this by attaching to your plate or mug and then proceeding to blow on your hot food or beverage in an effort to cool and prepare it for consumption. The idea is surprisingly sound, but the appearance and the odd small anonymous bear-like appearance make this a firm contender for one of CES' weirdest innovations this year.

The Gardener's Golden Goose

Gardening and farming is one of humanity's oldest skills, but over the past few years, as smart technology becomes increasingly common, we have seen smart gardening options make their debut and shock the world. One such example of this is the Plantaform Smart Indoor Garden, which is essentially a capsule wherein you can grow herbs and plants without needing sunlight, outdoor space, nor even messy soil. It replaces all of these with fogponics, a highly efficient way of getting water and nutrients absorbed by plants, a method that also claims to improve the rate that plants grow. Essentially, if you lack a garden and don't want the fuss of an allotment, this alternative is definitely a great option.