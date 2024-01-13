CES 2024: Our 8 favourite weird and wonderful announcements

HQ

CES 2024 is winding down, and while we've seen a lot, and I mean a lot of tech news over the past week and a bit, we've managed to pull together our top picks that stood out to us, and we'll also be explaining why they should stand out to you as well.

LG's Transparent TV

Kicking off our list might be the most confusing device showcased at CES this year, as it seems to be the only television that wants to be turned off. We say this because obviously that's when the LG SIGNATURE OLED T looks most impressive, as you're able to see through the entire thing to look at whatever's on the other side. The technology and science that has gone into creating this thing is undoubtedly impressive, but we're not sure who it's for.

At a presumed cost of tens of thousands of pounds, if not more, the transparent telly isn't going to be in your mate's house anytime soon, but sometimes it's worth pushing boundaries just for the sake of it. In a perfect world, companies would do more weird stuff like this, if only just to see how people react. Also, it's worth noting this is the first wireless TV, too.

RTX 40 GPUs Go Super

As we expected, Nvidia unveiled the upgrades for its series of RTX 40 cards. The 4080, 4070 Ti, and 4070 all are getting new, superpowered versions, and it hasn't taken long for well-known manufacturers like ASUS and Gigabyte to show off their versions of the cards.

By the looks of things, we're getting a nice jump in performance for a similar price range for each of the cards getting a Super version. Whether this will be enough for computer builders to turn their attitudes towards Nvidia around is unknown, but as the market leader in all things graphics cards, we can't see it suffering for long.

Samsung Keeps the Ball Rolling

Back in 2020, we got our first look at Ballie, Samsung's robot that's designed to be part-house assistant, part-pet, part-football. It's probably a waste of the tech that's inside Ballie to send him screaming to the back of the net, though, as four years later Samsung has shown just how much the little bot has improved.

Now, it is equipped with a projector, which can turn pretty much any surface into a screen. He's also a much smarter home assistant, being able to control lights and pet feeders if they've also got the necessary tech required. Ballie seems to be shaping up to be quite the companion, even if there are still likely years until we can get our hands on him.

MSI Promotes Cheating

Okay, that headline is probably a bit strong, but it does seem that MSI has decided to give us an accessory that will give an extreme advantage in our games. The MPG 321URX QD-OLED - like most monitors - is a mix of letters and numbers that tells you very little about what to expect from the accessory you're buying.

AI is the key term here, something we've seen a lot of at CES 2024, as it allows the monitor to learn from our gaming habits, and it can also scan enemies on a minimap, tell a player where they're coming from, as well as how strong they are among other details. Some are bound to call this map-hacking, but perhaps this is just the future of gaming.

A Motorbike That Can See

Motorcycles are by far one of the most dangerous ways to travel between destinations, but Verge Motorcycles is looking to address that. Its upcoming TS Ultra bike is set to be fitted with an array of sensors and cameras that work in harmony with machine-learning and AI to give the bike an effective "sense of sight".

Why would you want this? The aim of the feature is to help provide the driver with information and data that make riding a motorbike smarter and safer. Oh, and if this feature and riding a bike wasn't cool enough, the TS Ultra has a rimless rear wheel, which no doubt makes Tron fans grin from ear-to-ear.

The Claaaaaw

MSI is finally getting in on the latest trend in the gaming hardware space: portable PC gaming. It's doing so with a device known as the Claw, which is a Meteor Lake-powered handheld platform that uses the company's proprietary Cooler Boost technology to keep it icy fresh when rendering and operating the latest titles.

The system boasts a touch screen Full HD display that works at 120 Hz and is seven-inches in size, and offers the ability to play both PC and Android titles to boot. The main catch seems to be that the 53 Whr battery only lasts for two hours under maximum stress, but otherwise this seems to be a strong competitor in the portable PC gaming sector.

Musical Mercedes

Have you ever been driving along and thought how you could use your time on the open road to also conduct the next great power ballad? If so, Mercedes-Benz collaboration with Will.i.am no doubt piqued your interest. The automotive titan has joined with the former Black Eyed Peas star to bring the MBUX Sound Drive system to a variety of Mercedes-Benz and Mercedes-AMG cars.

The idea of the system is that it uses software and sensors to keep tabs on in-car signals to create musical expressions that can be used to both provide fitting rhythms to affect and influence the driver and passengers, and also in an effort to create musical elements that can be brought together into actual compositions. It all seems very niche, but it's fascinating nonetheless.

Mercedes-Benz

Accessible Aviation?

As we edge ever closer to a carbon neutral, fossil fuel-less world, a lot of fingers are going to be pointed at the aviation sector. Hyundai is looking to get ahead of this by working on a new aerial transportation system that is electrically-powered and designed to provide travel solutions for shorter journeys anywhere between 25-40 miles in distance.

The project is the S-A VTOL, and following the reveal of the first iteration at CES in 2020, the S-A2 has been presented this year. While Hyundai still needs to jump through a whole slate of safety and passenger certifications, and considering there is no mention just how accessible this aerial transport will be to the masses, there are still a lot of questions to be answered ahead of the project's planned debut in 2028. But, considering it's said to host a pilot and four passengers and even be as quiet as a dishwasher when in flight, it's an exciting premise all the same.

Mercedes-Benz

That's our list, but we'd love to know what your favourite thing was from the event. Let us know down in the comments, and be sure to check out the rest of our CES coverage across the network.