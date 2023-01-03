Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

      [CES 2023] Samsung's newer Odyssey Neo G9 monitor means two 4K screens in one single panel

      It's the first dual UHD gaming monitor as it fills 57 inches with 7680×2160 pixels.

      At the Consumer Electronics Show 2023 which will kick off on Thursday in Vegas Samsung will show up with a never-before-seen gaming screen. Just like a very peculiar twofer type of deal, the new Odyssey Neo G9 is the first monitor housing double 4K resolution horizontally, which means an exact duplicate of 3840×2160 in a 1000R 57" 32:9 curved panel for a total pixel surface of 7680×2160.

      The G95NC thus joins the brand's quantum mini LED offering to be able to sport that number of bright pixels in a single panel, in the process getting the VESA Display HDR 1000 certification but at the same time reducing screen reflections by using a matte finish. Besides, it's also the first monitor supporting the DisplayPort 2.1 interface in order to duplicate DP 1.4's transfer rates, all while refreshing at 240 Hz and responding in 1 ms.

      The new Neo G9 replaces the good old 49-inch, 2xQHD model that we took a Quick Look at back in the day in the video below.

