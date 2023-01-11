[CES 2023] OWO sleeves win innovation prize

HQ

During our coverage of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, we could not fail to highlight the award received (for the second consecutive year) by the Malaga-based company OWO, creators of the haptic jacket of the same name, which is marking the ground as an indispensable complement to develop immersion in virtual reality in the coming years. If in 2022 the award went to the OWO Skin (the jacket that can already be ordered since October and will begin to distribute soon) this year the award for Innovation was won by the OWO Sleeves accessory.

With this standalone add-on you can receive all the sensations of movement in the game, such as the movement of swords, the orientation of weapons or the casting of a fishing rod, to name a few examples.

If you want to know more about this fusion between weaving and virtual reality, you can take a look at our last interview with José Fuertes below these lines.