CES 2021 kicks-off with $3000 pet flap

Around an hour ago, CES 2021 officially kicked-off. The all-digital event for this year started off by unveiling the mother-of-all cat flaps, the myQ Pet Portal - a $3000 pet flap that is almost concealed within your front door.

The Pet Portal is really a next-gen version of a pet flap and comes with smart phone accessibilities that can allow you to control when your pet can leave through the door, without you even being at home. The Pet Portal also comes with a built-in speaker so you can communicate with your pet as they look to use the door to leave.

The whole system is built around a sensor on your pet's collar that tells you when they are looking to use the door, which then also tracks their every move and relays it back to the Pet Portal app on your smartphone. Essentially it's a way to look after your pet when you're not at home.

The best part about the Pet Portal however, comes in how it's built into your door, as this luxury cat-flap is designed to look like your front door, except with an opening and closing panel in the bottom half of it. It really is the crème de la crème of cat flaps, so of course it will set you back a pretty penny, $3000 worth in fact.

Check out an image of the myQ Pet Portal below, and to get some more information on the gadget, head over to its website over here.