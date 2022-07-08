Certain Netflix movies and shows now stream with spatial audio

HQ

Netflix has rolled out support for spatial audio for various shows and movies on the streaming service. As is stated in a new blog post, this feature is now available for a small selection of items on Netflix, including The Witcher, Stranger Things, Red Notice, The Adam Project, Castlevania, Kate, Locke & Key, Fear Street, the upcoming Resident Evil series, and more.

You can easily check out which movies/shows support it by simply typing "spatial audio" into the Netflix search bar.

The streamer has stated that spatial audio is supported on all devices that you can watch Netflix on, and that it is currently working on adding spatial audio capabilities to other higher quality viewing features that it offers, such as 4K resolution, HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio.