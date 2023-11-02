Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Cerakeys launches fine porcelain-like key caps

Do you wany Ming vase keys? Now is your chance

Key cap maker Cerakey will be launching a new line on the 7th of November, the Blue and White Dragon set have been put on Indiegogo for a while, and while Cerakey didnt want to disclose the actual price yet, they did inform Gamereactor that there will be a discount for the first few days.

Cerakey has been making ceramic keycaps for a while, and can be purchased for different parts of your keyboard or as a combined set, with prices typically being around $120.

The set is inspired by classical Dragon patterns from Chinese culture, and with its glazed ceramic surface mimics porcelain and should guarantee a silk-like touch.

Ceramic keycaps are said to have better light penetration than plastic, enhancing your RGB light.

