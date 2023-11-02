Cerakeys launches fine porcelain-like key caps

HQ

Key cap maker Cerakey will be launching a new line on the 7th of November, the Blue and White Dragon set have been put on Indiegogo for a while, and while Cerakey didnt want to disclose the actual price yet, they did inform Gamereactor that there will be a discount for the first few days.

Cerakey has been making ceramic keycaps for a while, and can be purchased for different parts of your keyboard or as a combined set, with prices typically being around $120.

The set is inspired by classical Dragon patterns from Chinese culture, and with its glazed ceramic surface mimics porcelain and should guarantee a silk-like touch.

Ceramic keycaps are said to have better light penetration than plastic, enhancing your RGB light.