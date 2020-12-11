Century: Age of Ashes makes its debut at The Game Awards

Out of all of the new titles that were revealed with the pre-show at The Game Awards, it was Century: Age of Ashes that grabbed our attention the most. This forthcoming multiplayer game sees players take to the skies and fight each other on the back of some giant fire-breathing dragons. No official gameplay was shown off during the reveal, but what we did see was stunning and had us hungering for more.

The game's Steam description reads: "Century: Age of Ashes is a free-to-play multiplayer dragon battle game. Master a growing roster of classes and dragons, compete in intense arena battles and rule the skies in fast-paced aerial combats."

The multiplayer title is set to launch on the PC in February 2021 and players can sign up for the beta now on Steam. You can watch the new trailer below: