English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Centrist Nicusor Dan wins Romanian presidency in pro-EU victory

Romania rejects Trump-inspired nationalism as voters back EU, NATO alignment.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Romania. Romania's Nicusor Dan won the country's presidential election on Sunday with 54% of the vote, defeating nationalist rival George Simion in a runoff marked by record turnout.

Dan's victory signals public support for continued European Union integration and military aid to Ukraine, despite recent far-right momentum. His win also prevents a potential pro-Russian pivot amid ongoing regional tensions.

Centrist Nicusor Dan wins Romanian presidency in pro-EU victory
Bucharest, Romania. 16th Dec, 2024: Nicusor Dan, the General Mayor of Bucharest, announces his intention to run as an independent candidate in Romania's presidential elections // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsRomania


Loading next content