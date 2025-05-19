Centrist Nicusor Dan wins Romanian presidency in pro-EU victory

Dansk
The latest news on Romania. Romania's Nicusor Dan won the country's presidential election on Sunday with 54% of the vote, defeating nationalist rival George Simion in a runoff marked by record turnout.
Dan's victory signals public support for continued European Union integration and military aid to Ukraine, despite recent far-right momentum. His win also prevents a potential pro-Russian pivot amid ongoing regional tensions.