Celtic fans waved Palestinian flags in Munich: "Show zionism the red card"

Celtic's journey in the Champions League has ended. Bayern Munich eliminated the Scottish team last night, with a goal by Davies in the last minute, ending 1-1, that cancelled the extra time. Because, despite playing in Munich and suffering a huge assault by the Bavarian team, Celtic managed to score a counter-attack.

Celtic fans lamented the disappointing result but applauded the huge effort by their team. And the did it without forgetting about the bigger things: Celtic is one of the teams that more strongly support Palestine, and yesterday they took the banner "Show Zionism the red card" to the Allianz Arena in Munich.

The banner shown today was smaller than the one shown in the first leg last week, saying "Show 'Israel' the red card", but the flag was large enough for German TV broadcasters noticing and reportedly refusing to film it.

Celtic fans have shown support for Palestine before the current genocide started

Celtic fans have been waving Palestinian flags since 2016, when the team played against Israeli team Hapoel Be'er Sheva in Champions League, as reported by The Guardian. UEFA's continuous sanctions to the club, deeming Palestinian flags illicit, have spurred a more strong support for Celtic fans, more empathetic than other fans due to the club's roots (a club founded by Irish immigrants who suffered discrimination) to protest against oppression from Israel.

Celtic fan club North Curve published a statement last week, saying that Israel has murdered at least 382 Palestinian footballers, destroyed facilities and prevented football from being played across all Palestine, and urging FIFA and UEFA to suspend Israel from competitions.