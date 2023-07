HQ

Quite a few great games were added to PlayStation Plus today, so Microsoft has decided to respond.

The American company has revealed the games that will be joining Game Pass the next two weeks, and the line-up is pretty good. It's especially worth noting that a beloved platformer from 2018 returns to the service when we jump into August. Here's the entire list:





Maquette for PC and consoles on the 19th of July



Figment 2: Creed Valley for cloud, PC and consoles on the 20th of July



The Wandering Village for cloud, PC and consoles on the 20th of July



Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem for cloud, PC and Xbox Series on the 25th of July



Venba for PC and consoles on the 31st of July



Celeste for cloud, PC and consoles on the 1st of August



There are also some disappointing news, however, as a few cool games will be leaving Game Pass on the 31st of July: