      Celeste

      Celeste releases 3D platformer to celebrate the game's sixth anniversary

      Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain has a nostalgic look and is inspired by old collecting platformers.

      If you're a massive fan of the 2D side-scroller Celeste, but don't yet have a way to celebrate the game's sixth anniversary, the team behind the indie hit has something for you.

      Celeste 64: Fragments of the Mountain is - as the name would suggest - a platformer inspired by the visuals of the N64 and the original PlayStation. It's a 30-minute adventure, taking up around 30MB of space on your PC, and you can take a further look at it here.

      The team says that the game was made in around a week, which is quite impressive considering how it looks. If you want to take this adventure on the go as well, it is possible to play on Steam Deck.

      Celeste

