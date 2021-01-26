Celeste has received a pseudo sequel that can be played on your web browser

You're watching Advertisements

Matt Makes Games has celebrated the three-year anniversary by launching a new pseudo sequel that is playable entirely within your web browser. The game, which is known as Celeste Classic 2, has the same snow covered setting and platform action from the original, but it looks like something that launched on the PC in the early 1990s.

We're unsure how long the game is as we haven't been able to beat it yet, but the game's description states that it was developed in just three days. The new game, which is playable for free, can be checked out here.

Thanks, IGN.