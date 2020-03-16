Celeste developer reveals the game's various control features

Celeste is one of the best indie games of this generation. Very challenging, yet immensely pleasant to play. Now the director of the game, Matt Thorson, has revealed a couple of tricks that the game has had up its sleeve on Twitter, which pretty much explains the great controls it offers.

It turns out Matt Makes Games Inc. has basically used all the tricks in the book to remove any frustration from the game to make it as smooth and forgiving as possible. By doing that, the difficulty of the game never felt unfair, as you were still in control all of the time. It is a pretty interesting rant about game development that we recommend you check out via the Twitter link above, as it explains things you probably never thought about but will see that they were there all along when you read about it.