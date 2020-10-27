Celeste, Ark: Survival Evolved and LucasArts classics are coming to Xbox Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

Earlier this month, we reported that three LucasArts classics are indeed coming for Xbox Game Pass late this month, and we can all agree that it is late October now. And it turns out Microsoft has a lot more planned than Day of the Tentacle: Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Full Throttle: Remastered (which in all honesty would have been more than enough).

The full list can be viewed below. If you are wondering what the Explorer's Edition of Ark: Survival Evolved is, it is basically the game plus the three major expansions Scorched Earth, Aberration, and Extinction. We think there is something for everyone in the list below, take a look for yourself:



Carto (Console & PC) - October 27



Day of the Tentacle Remastered (Console & PC) - October 29



Five Nights at Freddy's (Android, Console & PC) - October 29



Full Throttle Remastered (Console & PC) - October 29



Grim Fandango Remastered (Console & PC) - October 29



PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Android) - October 29



ScourgeBringer (Android) - October 29



Unruly Heroes (Android, Console & PC) - October 29



Celeste (Android, Console & PC) - November 5



Comanche (PC) - November 5



Deep Rock Galactic (Android, Console & PC) - November 5



Eastshade (Android, Console & PC) - November 5



Knights and Bikes (Console & PC) - November 5



Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer's Edition (Android, Console & PC) - November 17



Unfortunately, it's not only fun and games and a few titles are being removed from the service on October 30. If you want to play any of these, hurry up to do so:

