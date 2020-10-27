English
Follow us
news
Grim Fandango Remastered

Celeste, Ark: Survival Evolved and LucasArts classics are coming to Xbox Game Pass

Sadly though, After Party, The Red Strings Club, and Tacoma will be leaving the service.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Earlier this month, we reported that three LucasArts classics are indeed coming for Xbox Game Pass late this month, and we can all agree that it is late October now. And it turns out Microsoft has a lot more planned than Day of the Tentacle: Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Full Throttle: Remastered (which in all honesty would have been more than enough).

The full list can be viewed below. If you are wondering what the Explorer's Edition of Ark: Survival Evolved is, it is basically the game plus the three major expansions Scorched Earth, Aberration, and Extinction. We think there is something for everyone in the list below, take a look for yourself:


  • Carto (Console & PC) - October 27

  • Day of the Tentacle Remastered (Console & PC) - October 29

  • Five Nights at Freddy's (Android, Console & PC) - October 29

  • Full Throttle Remastered (Console & PC) - October 29

  • Grim Fandango Remastered (Console & PC) - October 29

  • PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Android) - October 29

  • ScourgeBringer (Android) - October 29

  • Unruly Heroes (Android, Console & PC) - October 29

  • Celeste (Android, Console & PC) - November 5

  • Comanche (PC) - November 5

  • Deep Rock Galactic (Android, Console & PC) - November 5

  • Eastshade (Android, Console & PC) - November 5

  • Knights and Bikes (Console & PC) - November 5

  • Ark: Survival Evolved: Explorer's Edition (Android, Console & PC) - November 17

Grim Fandango Remastered

Unfortunately, it's not only fun and games and a few titles are being removed from the service on October 30. If you want to play any of these, hurry up to do so:

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements


  • After Party (Console)

  • Lego Star Wars III (Console)

  • Rise & Shine (Console)

  • Tacoma (Console & PC)

  • The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game (Console & PC)

  • The Red Strings Club (PC)

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy