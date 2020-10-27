Celeste, Ark: Survival Evolved and LucasArts classics are coming to Xbox Game Pass
Sadly though, After Party, The Red Strings Club, and Tacoma will be leaving the service.
Earlier this month, we reported that three LucasArts classics are indeed coming for Xbox Game Pass late this month, and we can all agree that it is late October now. And it turns out Microsoft has a lot more planned than Day of the Tentacle: Remastered, Grim Fandango Remastered, and Full Throttle: Remastered (which in all honesty would have been more than enough).
The full list can be viewed below. If you are wondering what the Explorer's Edition of Ark: Survival Evolved is, it is basically the game plus the three major expansions Scorched Earth, Aberration, and Extinction. We think there is something for everyone in the list below, take a look for yourself:
Carto (Console & PC) - October 27
Day of the Tentacle Remastered (Console & PC) - October 29
Five Nights at Freddy's (Android, Console & PC) - October 29
Full Throttle Remastered (Console & PC) - October 29
Grim Fandango Remastered (Console & PC) - October 29
PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (Android) - October 29
ScourgeBringer (Android) - October 29
Unruly Heroes (Android, Console & PC) - October 29
Celeste (Android, Console & PC) - November 5
Comanche (PC) - November 5
Deep Rock Galactic (Android, Console & PC) - November 5