Celeste and Mafia headlines PlayStation Now for November

Microsoft just announced a new batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next ten days, including Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition and It Takes Two. Sony also usually announces its PlayStation Now titles at the turn of a new month and now they has revealed what those with the service can look forward to in November.

In total, we're talking about four titles and these are the ones you'll be able to play starting this month:



Mafia: Definitive Edition until Monday February 28



Celeste



Final Fantasy IX



Totally Reliable Delivery Service



What do you think of this month's PlayStation Now selection?