English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Celeste and Mafia headlines PlayStation Now for November

Final Fantasy IX and Totally Reliable Delivery Service are also part of the service.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Microsoft just announced a new batch of games coming to Xbox Game Pass over the next ten days, including Forza Horizon 5, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - The Definitive Edition and It Takes Two. Sony also usually announces its PlayStation Now titles at the turn of a new month and now they has revealed what those with the service can look forward to in November.

In total, we're talking about four titles and these are the ones you'll be able to play starting this month:

What do you think of this month's PlayStation Now selection?

Celeste and Mafia headlines PlayStation Now for November


Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy