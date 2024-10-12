Celebrimbor's actor got a grim The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power keepsake

HQ

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has come to an end. With another season in the books and tons of Middle-earth action to unpack, it's now come out that one of the stars of the show was actually lucky enough to be gifted with a keepsake for his time on the series.

Charles Edwards, who is known for portraying Celebrimbor, the Elven smith who created the Rings of Power, has wrapped his time on the series. While he wanted to mark his time on the show by taking home a small anvil paperweight that was found on the set of Celebrimbor's forge, the team behind the series had another, much more grim, memento lined up for him instead.

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Edwards stated: "I did mean to steal... well, not steal - they said I could have it, but I never got round to it - a little anvil that he uses as a paperweight at one point. But what I did get given was a little miniature model of me impaled on the tree with the vines coming out of my chest."

He continued: "It's obviously a model they made in order to make the big version. I've got that sort of fibreglass, resin replica of that moment. I'm very happy with that. I did want the tree, but I don't think I can have the tree!"

Have you finished watching The Rings of Power: Season 2, and if so, what did you think of it?