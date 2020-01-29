Cookies

Star Trek Online

Celebratory Legacy update hits Star Trek Online on PC

While the console version of the anniversary update is set to land on PS4 and Xbox One in March.

Trekkies and dedicated Star Trek Online players on PC can now get their hands on the game's Legacy Update as developer Cryptic Studios prepares to celebrate the MMORPG's 10th anniversary next week.

The content, which will follow on PS4 and Xbox One on March 3, begins with two featured episodes, with the first starring Seven of Nine who fans will know from both Voyager and Picard, while Michael Burnham from Star Trek: Discovery features in the other (with vocal work by Jeri Ryan and Sonequa Martin-Green respectively).

Check out the launch trailer below if you want to get in the mood before boldly going where no player has gone before (until late yesterday, when the update dropped).

