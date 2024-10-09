Celebrating 15 years of League of Legends: Player Days has arrived

HQ

Can you believe it? 15 years of League of Legends! If you've been around since the beginning like us, it feels like just yesterday we were raging about our first gank gone wrong. But here we are, all grown up, and Riot is throwing us a massive anniversary bash this October to celebrate! That's right—15 whole years of smashing minions, face-checking bushes, and (hopefully) improving our CS skills.

To mark this epic milestone, Riot Games has rolled out Player Days, running from October 9 to October 28, and it's stuffed with rewards for all of us, whether you're a veteran Rift warrior or a shiny new summoner just figuring out how to jungle (we've all been there).

What's in it for you?

Well, besides bragging rights for sticking with LoL through all the buffs, nerfs, and "what is this champion even doing?" moments, there are some awesome rewards waiting to be unlocked. It's a 10-day event packed with missions and exclusive in-game stuff, from essence to skins, to show off how dedicated we are to this game.

Here's the loot breakdown:



Day 1: Anniversary Player Icon.



Day 2: 2,500 Blue Essence.



Day 3: Mystery Icon.



Day 4: 1,050 Orange Essence.



Day 5: Anniversary Emote.



Day 6: 5 Mythic Essence.



Day 7: Mystery Emote.



Day 8: 10 Mythic Essence.



Day 9: Anniversary Sivir Skin.



Day 10: Anniversary Sivir Border and Icon.



Let's celebrate together!

Whether you're here for the Anniversary Sivir Skin, itching to snag those Superfan skins, or just jumping back in to relive the magic of the Rift, Player Days is your time to shine. The event will kick off with three special days, each representing a key way we bring LoL to life:



CREATIVE DAY.



MUSIC DAY.



ESPORTS DAY.



Superfan skins & charity fun!

But wait, there's more! The Superfan skins are coming in hot with the ultimate tribute to fandom. Ever wanted to see Gragas as a K/DA fanboy? Or Neeko as a cosplayer? Well, now you can. There's Cosplayer Neeko, Music Fan Gragas, and Esports Fan Trundle.

What makes it even sweeter is that Riot's donating the proceeds from these skins to charity. All the sales from these fan-tastic skins, plus the Gamer Fan Poro ward, go to Riot's Social Impact Fund, and Riot's matching the donation 3x! So, basically, your skin purchases are helping make the world a better place while you dunk on some poor midlaner.

Don't miss out—log in, complete those missions, claim your rewards, and help Riot do some good in the process.

We've been through 15 years of highs and lows, rage-quits and pentas, and now it's time to celebrate where it all started. Join the party before it all wraps up on October 28, 2024. We'll see you on the Rift!

And remember... don't feed!